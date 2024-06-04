W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.58.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

