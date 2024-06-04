Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.21 and last traded at $43.60. Approximately 367,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 529,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIST shares. Citigroup downgraded Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Vista Energy Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $317.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vista Energy by 4,205.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

