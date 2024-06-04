Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Up 0.5%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $272.18 and last traded at $271.69. Approximately 1,033,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,259,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.38.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.15. The company has a market cap of $497.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

