Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Price Performance

V traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $270.37. 4,837,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,554. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $494.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.02 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

