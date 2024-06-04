Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viking from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VIK stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. Viking has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $32.63.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

