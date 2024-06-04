Vertcoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.84 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $17,263.40 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,398.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.91 or 0.00677438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00118561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00041970 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00065012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00226075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00088997 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,526,372 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

