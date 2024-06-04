Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.34-951.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.80 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

VRNT traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. 1,255,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,392. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $468,194.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $468,194.86. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares in the company, valued at $26,929,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,715. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.