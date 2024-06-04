Venom (VENOM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $338.35 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Venom has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Venom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Venom has a market cap of $338.35 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venom

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.18143861 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $6,296,783.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

