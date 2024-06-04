Varenne Capital Partners Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. Salesforce comprises about 0.5% of Varenne Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 138.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.20. 6,711,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,363. The company has a market cap of $226.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.47. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

