Varenne Capital Partners Invests $23.23 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 238,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,233,000. Emerson Electric accounts for 6.9% of Varenne Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

EMR traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.49. The stock had a trading volume of 776,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

