Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $71.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,798,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,269. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.