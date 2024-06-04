Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 2.91% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $1,409,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.50. 102,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,917. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.13.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

