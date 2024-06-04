Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by ArchPoint Investors

ArchPoint Investors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 0.7% of ArchPoint Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ArchPoint Investors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 424,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

