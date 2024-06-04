Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lowered by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,522 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $82,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 375,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,823. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.47.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

