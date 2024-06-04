Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,190 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 1.76% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $138,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 416,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,850. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

