Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.71. 128,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,113. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.30. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

