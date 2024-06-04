Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Boosted by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $206,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. ADE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $118.58. 349,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,746. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

