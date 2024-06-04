Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $56,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VUG traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $353.38. 1,475,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,852. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $357.59. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.