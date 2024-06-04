Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $56,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of VUG traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $353.38. 1,475,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,852. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $357.59. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
