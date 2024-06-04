Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) is Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,334,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.33. The stock had a trading volume of 147,709 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average of $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.