Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.31% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $99,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 983.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.94. 183,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,569. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.27. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

