Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Anson Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Anson Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.7% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,621,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.06 and its 200-day moving average is $174.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

