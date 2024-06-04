VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.22. 1,355,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

