United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $372,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $15.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $622.26. The stock had a trading volume of 258,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,892. The business’s fifty day moving average is $679.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.89 and a twelve month high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

