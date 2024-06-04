United Airlines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 98,378 put options on the company. This is an increase of 69% compared to the typical volume of 58,168 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

Get United Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.07. 2,503,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,469,015. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,912,000 after buying an additional 429,501 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Airlines by 23.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after purchasing an additional 885,199 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Airlines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Airlines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,404,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,712,000 after purchasing an additional 79,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

