Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Raised by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $293,162,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Union Pacific by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,224,000 after purchasing an additional 929,495 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.32. 2,539,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $194.13 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.56.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

