UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $98.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $93.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of UMB Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.83.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $81.37 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $636,530.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,004 shares in the company, valued at $142,335,591.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $636,530.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,004 shares in the company, valued at $142,335,591.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,114 shares of company stock worth $2,171,108. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 167.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 17.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 30.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.