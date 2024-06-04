Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $109.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.67.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,846 shares of company stock worth $1,201,388. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 19,673 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 152.9% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

