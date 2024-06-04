Ultra Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $61.02 million and $1.88 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,998.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.06 or 0.00674014 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00062794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00088828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012148 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001191 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 375,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1637746 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,772,159.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

