UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair downgraded UiPath from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.12.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 9.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

