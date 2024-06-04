U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Decreased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,221 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. 461,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,254,020. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

