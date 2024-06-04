TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 911.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 99,804 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,892 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

