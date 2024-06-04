Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $43.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 42.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,240,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 115,901 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

