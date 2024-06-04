Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,971,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576,028 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,941,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,559,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,565,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

