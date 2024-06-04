Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $380.00 at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $354.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TT traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $317.39. 251,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.85. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $338.09. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.