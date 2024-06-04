Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $267.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

