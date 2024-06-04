TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.84). Approximately 961,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,329,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.81).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.28) to GBX 326 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 215.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 198.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,461.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 122,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.86), for a total value of £272,934.16 ($349,691.43). Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

