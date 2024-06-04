Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $23.79 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $6.97 or 0.00009841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion and $241.53 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,241,144 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,232,905.316352 with 2,413,599,414.884297 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.75638358 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 384 active market(s) with $241,464,270.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

