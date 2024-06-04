Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,839,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $569.58. The company had a trading volume of 943,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,971. The company has a market cap of $217.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

Get Our Latest Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.