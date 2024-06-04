Theleme Partners LLP Sells 297,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Theleme Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 297,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 4.7% of Theleme Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $99,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $32,167,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.11. 3,008,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,803,564. The firm has a market cap of $788.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

