The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,649 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $121,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $32,653,272.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 684,863,171 shares in the company, valued at $114,735,127,037.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $32,653,272.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 684,863,171 shares in the company, valued at $114,735,127,037.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,833,017 shares of company stock worth $1,115,162,920. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.17. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.05 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

