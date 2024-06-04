The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Humana were worth $137,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 6.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 7.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 25.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 103.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HUM traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.87. 365,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,987. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.94. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.