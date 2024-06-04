The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 176,613 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,425,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,613 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $83,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 269,152 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,891,000 after buying an additional 217,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 661,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,805,000 after buying an additional 69,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 350,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 113,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 933,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.