The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 69,132 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,349,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,132 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.61% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,247,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $569.62. 228,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $217.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,839,780. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

