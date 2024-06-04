The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,888 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CRH were worth $111,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,454,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,653,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,982,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,537,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,760. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.37. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.