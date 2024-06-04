The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $88.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,878,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $88,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 152,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $50.75.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

