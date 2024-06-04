The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $78.45 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,167,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,004 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.43% of Huntington Bancshares worth $78,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 127,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 373,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,080,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,153,502. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,829 shares of company stock worth $2,933,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

