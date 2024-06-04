The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $670.94 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Meta Platforms worth $670,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $11,285,855,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,752,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,251 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,591,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.97. 2,777,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,064,895. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.88 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $480.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.84.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,114,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total transaction of $194,328.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,069.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $20,114,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,380 shares of company stock valued at $351,867,744 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

