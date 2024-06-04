The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $101.46 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.23% of Valero Energy worth $101,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.44. 1,141,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $105.75 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

