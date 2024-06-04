The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,814 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $323,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,876,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $528.15. 836,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,268. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $519.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.76. The company has a market capitalization of $455.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $535.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

