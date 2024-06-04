The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 12,635 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,556 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of American Express worth $89,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,587. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.08.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

